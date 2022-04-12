Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Position Raised by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,560,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $606.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

