Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Holdings Lifted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in Graham by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 17.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham stock opened at $606.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

