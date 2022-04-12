Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
