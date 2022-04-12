Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 7,270 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

BBD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 758,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,151,208. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

