Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires Shares of 536 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.87. 20,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

