Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GIIXU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 2,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

