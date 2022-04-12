Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 169,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 269.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

