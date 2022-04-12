Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.78.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$3.18 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

