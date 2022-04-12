Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

