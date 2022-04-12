Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
