Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.34

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 41739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

