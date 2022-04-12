Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.34

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 41739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
