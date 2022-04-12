goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.58. Approximately 441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.05.

EHMEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

