Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 306,666 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Cord Blood in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08.

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 400,636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.