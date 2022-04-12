Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,474 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $4.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $6,091,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.