GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 476,255 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 306,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,557. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

