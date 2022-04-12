GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $46.48. 5,106,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,696. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

