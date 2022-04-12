GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,675 ($21.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($21.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,774.20 ($23.12) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,788 ($23.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,605.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.13. The company has a market cap of £90.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Insiders bought a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

