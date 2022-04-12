Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $49.16. Approximately 14,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,424,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

