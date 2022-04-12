Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.42

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.42 and traded as low as C$43.68. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$43.83, with a volume of 627,083 shares.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$913.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

