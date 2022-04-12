GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.