GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.39.
Several research analysts have commented on GFL shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GFL Environmental by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
