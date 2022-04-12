GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.39.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GFL shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GFL Environmental by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

