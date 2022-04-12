Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Price Target Cut to €4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €4.50 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Gestamp Automoción from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF opened at $5.45 on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

