Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

