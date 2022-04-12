Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNFT. Oddo Bhf raised Genfit to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.15 on Monday. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.
Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
