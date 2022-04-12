Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNFT. Oddo Bhf raised Genfit to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Genfit alerts:

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.15 on Monday. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genfit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit during the third quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genfit by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.