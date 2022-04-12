Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 67,122 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,122 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PetIQ by 433.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETQ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

