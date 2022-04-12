Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $231.09 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

