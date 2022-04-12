Genesis Vision (GVT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,112.00

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $27,112.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

