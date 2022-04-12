General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

