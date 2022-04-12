GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.93

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEAGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.