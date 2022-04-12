Gavin Hill Acquires 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,060 ($26.84) per share, with a total value of £144.20 ($187.91).

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,025 ($26.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.82. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.88). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,274.45.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.