Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of GRMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.82. 764,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,315. Garmin has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
