Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.82. 764,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,315. Garmin has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

