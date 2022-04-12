FY2023 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SAMG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

