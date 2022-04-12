FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.72 on Monday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average of $360.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $316.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.