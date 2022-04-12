FY2022 EPS Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $7.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $396.11 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

