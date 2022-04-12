FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hannover Rück in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($228.26) to €205.00 ($222.83) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($158.70) to €145.70 ($158.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.78.

HVRRY stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

