FY2022 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53).

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.