FY2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.00 million.

ATA has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.71.

ATA opened at C$40.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$26.33 and a 52-week high of C$53.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.82.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

