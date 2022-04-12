Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.32

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.13 ($0.11). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 184,336 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £32.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.61.
