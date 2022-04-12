FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 92,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,757,357 shares in the company, valued at $99,648,695.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FTCI stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $389.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

