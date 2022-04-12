Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 62,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,612,886 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.81.

FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

