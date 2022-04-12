Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.50) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($65.49) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($46.26).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €34.35 ($37.34) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.09. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($86.96).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

