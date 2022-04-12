Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €50.00 ($54.35) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fraport from €65.00 ($70.65) to €57.00 ($61.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $27.20 on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

