Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

