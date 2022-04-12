Fractal Price Tops $0.0985 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $291,493.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.47 or 0.07564534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.07 or 1.00072264 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.