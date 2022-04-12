Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $43,707.52 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $31,650.38.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.

Shares of FET stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.65.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.