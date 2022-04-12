Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, healthy Fiberon business and acquisitions in the quarters ahead. Its focus on supply-chain optimization, its operational efficiency and other initiatives are likely to be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies (quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 7.7% in December 2021) are likely to work in its favor. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 5.5-7.5%. However, in the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. The company has been experiencing rising costs of sales and operating expenses over time. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to currency fluctuations.”

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.