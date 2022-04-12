Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FVI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.56.

TSE FVI traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.40. 812,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,841. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

