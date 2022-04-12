Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 395,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 360,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

