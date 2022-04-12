Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 911 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,833. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

