Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $218,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.64. The stock had a trading volume of 172,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,885. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average is $215.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

