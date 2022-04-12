Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after buying an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,072.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,362,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,743,000 after buying an additional 1,133,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

